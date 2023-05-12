Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Insider Sells $311,500.75 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek Brummer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $445,500.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of Radian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of Radian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $543,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,794. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

