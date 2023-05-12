RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Lowered to $41.00 at HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 116.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $649.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.37.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,626 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

