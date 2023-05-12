Rather & Kittrell Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 580.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFCF traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $42.62. 82,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,152. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.