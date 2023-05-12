Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 321.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,714 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.24% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 305,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 796.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 194,821 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,021,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 91,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,282. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

