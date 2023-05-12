Rather & Kittrell Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,649 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.20. 45,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,521. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

