Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.31). SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.93 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 4.0 %

SNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.88.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$33.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$36.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.99.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.