RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $218.40 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 106.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Natixis bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

