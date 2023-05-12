Reach (LON:RCH) Trading 1.1% Higher

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85.34 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.07). 1,596,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,127,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.55 ($1.05).

Reach Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £241.45 million, a P/E ratio of 457.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.81.

Get Reach alerts:

Reach Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. Reach’s payout ratio is 4,117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Reach

In other Reach news, insider Jim Mullen sold 18,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £13,379.20 ($16,882.27). 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.