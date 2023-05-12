Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 6.3%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 1,593,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,865,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

RDFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.28.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

