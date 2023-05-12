RENASANT Bank Invests $231,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RENASANT Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $236.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,925.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.