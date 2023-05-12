RENASANT Bank Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RENASANT Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 587,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.25 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.