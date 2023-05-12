Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dyadic International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Dyadic International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dyadic International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Dyadic International Trading Up 10.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International

DYAI opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 57,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Featured Articles

