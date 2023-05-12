Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

OLMA stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.33. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

