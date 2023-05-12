Research Analysts Offer Predictions for 908 Devices Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

908 Devices Price Performance

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $7.54 on Friday. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,992,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after purchasing an additional 303,424 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,459,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,844 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 288,923 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,104,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 137,540 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.