Reviewing Charlie’s (CHUC) and Its Competitors

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Charlie’s to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -9.70 Charlie’s Competitors $277.16 million -$110.28 million -5.04

Charlie’s’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 212 564 812 43 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Charlie’s and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 106.49%. Given Charlie’s’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, meaning that its stock price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -11.70% -83.78% 22.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

