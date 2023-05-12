Reviewing Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) & Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Graybug Vision and Larimar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graybug Vision 0 1 0 0 2.00 Larimar Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Graybug Vision currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 918.18%. Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 102.40%. Given Graybug Vision’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Graybug Vision is more favorable than Larimar Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$35.60 million ($24.23) -0.11 Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.35 million ($1.54) -3.42

This table compares Graybug Vision and Larimar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Larimar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Graybug Vision has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Graybug Vision and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graybug Vision N/A -77.61% -71.34% Larimar Therapeutics N/A -42.00% -35.94%

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics beats Graybug Vision on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graybug Vision

(Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.