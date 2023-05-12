Reviewing YS Biopharma (YS) and Its Peers

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 715 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare YS Biopharma to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for YS Biopharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 114 591 882 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 312.92%. Given YS Biopharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares YS Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -46.60% -66.84% -1.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YS Biopharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma N/A -$550,000.00 1.70 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.57 billion $3.67 million -12.45

YS Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

YS Biopharma rivals beat YS Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

