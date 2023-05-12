Richard S. Ressler Acquires 13,600 Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,058,378 shares in the company, valued at $43,027,295.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

CMCT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,523. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -21.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

