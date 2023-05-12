RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.45 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.19-$3.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $69.79.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.96.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $31,316,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,510,000 after purchasing an additional 175,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $83,500,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

