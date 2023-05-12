Risa Cretella Sells 12,182 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 3rd, Risa Cretella sold 13,641 shares of Sovos Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $231,897.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of Sovos Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $237,930.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,476. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SOVO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $120,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

