Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. 561,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

