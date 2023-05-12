Robert W. Baird Trims PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Target Price to $165.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $118.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 252,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

