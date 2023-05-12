Rogers Sugar Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE RSI opened at C$6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.45. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$5.58 and a 52 week high of C$6.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$640.16 million, a P/E ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of C$261.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4721805 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.