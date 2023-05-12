Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCGW) Shares Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCGW – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,522 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition IV were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Stock Performance

Shares of ROCGW opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

