Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $20.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRVI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 13.0 %

MRVI stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.