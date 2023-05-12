Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to C$4.75

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PAZRF opened at $3.03 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

