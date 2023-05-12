Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

