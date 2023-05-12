Royal Bank of Canada Trims The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Target Price to $287.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $328.17.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $260.00 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.48.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.