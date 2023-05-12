Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,674 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,535,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $24,033,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,281,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $182.81 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

