Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 4,742 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.67 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $54.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

