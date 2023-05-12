Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $110.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.49.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

