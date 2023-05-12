Russell S. Elmer Sells 55 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 55 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.90, for a total value of $24,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $452.57 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.04. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ServiceNow

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.47.

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.