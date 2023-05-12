Russell S. Elmer Sells 55 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 55 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.90, for a total value of $24,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ServiceNow Price Performance
Shares of NOW stock opened at $452.57 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.04. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
