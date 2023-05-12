Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,006 shares of company stock worth $8,763,553. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM opened at $203.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.58 billion, a PE ratio of 968.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.88 and a 200-day moving average of $165.39. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $206.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.