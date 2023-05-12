Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.90

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €32.90 ($36.15) and traded as high as €35.48 ($38.99). Salzgitter shares last traded at €35.48 ($38.99), with a volume of 73,117 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($23.30) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($38.02) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.18.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

