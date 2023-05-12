Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.45

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.45 and traded as high as $3.66. Salzgitter shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 501 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €18.60 ($20.44) to €21.20 ($23.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

