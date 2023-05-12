Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 6.5%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 139,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,127,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SANA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,876,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,568,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after buying an additional 787,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,451,000 after acquiring an additional 500,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,264,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 623,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

