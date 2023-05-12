Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Shares Down 2.7%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.68 and last traded at C$4.68. Approximately 24,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 71,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$121.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.73.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

