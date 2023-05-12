Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Sanofi Price Performance
NYSE SNY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,378,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,035. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82.
Sanofi Company Profile
