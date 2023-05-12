SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.04

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €108.04 ($118.73) and traded as high as €123.10 ($135.27). SAP shares last traded at €122.60 ($134.73), with a volume of 1,147,784 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on SAP in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of €116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €108.14.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.