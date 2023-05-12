Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.33.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Price Performance

Saputo stock opened at C$35.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Saputo has a one year low of C$24.61 and a one year high of C$37.50.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.58 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo will post 2.0663562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Rivard bought 3,500 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,003.00. In related news, Director Maxime Therrien sold 28,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$1,049,912.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Rivard bought 3,500 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,003.00. 42.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.