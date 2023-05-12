Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.71

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.71 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 15.25 ($0.19). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 95,986 shares changing hands.

Scancell Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £128.90 million, a PE ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.69.

About Scancell

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines and antibody medicines to treat unmet needs in cancer and infectious diseases. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumours, including non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1 that is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

