Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $64.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE SLB opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after buying an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

