Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHF stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

