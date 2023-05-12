Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lifted by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.8% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after buying an additional 163,255 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 287,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,954. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

