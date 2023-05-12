Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Seaboard Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SEB opened at $3,825.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,296.77.
Seaboard Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.