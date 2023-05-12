Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,345,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,556,367.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

UVE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. 125,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.95 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.00. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -125.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UVE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.