Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,345,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,556,367.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Universal Insurance Stock Performance
UVE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. 125,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.95 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $20.15.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.00. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UVE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
