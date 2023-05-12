Secret Price Down 6.7% This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $14.13 million and $6,529.89 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00067617 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00130150 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00041651 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003751 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00480149 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,833.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

