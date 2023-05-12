SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $180,494.34 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $180,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,088.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52.

SentinelOne Trading Down 3.5 %

S stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,846,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,782. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on S. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

