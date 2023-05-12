SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Down 5.1%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 171,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 570,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $535.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.26.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $61,678.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 583,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $35,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,445,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $61,678.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 583,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,347 shares of company stock valued at $327,722.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $2,990,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $18,817,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SES AI by 596.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

