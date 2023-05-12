Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $26.51

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.51, but opened at $25.88. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 17,238 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHG shares. Bank of America lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

